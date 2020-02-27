Columbia College junior Chris Wall named AMC baseball pitcher of the week

COLUMBIA - Columbia College junior Chris Wall earned his fourth-career American Midwest Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week award.

Wall earned the award after a successful game on Feb. 21st against the University of Jamestown where he only allowed one hit and no runs. He also struck out 13.

Nationally, he now ranks first in three top rankings: total earned runs allowed (0), earned run average (0.000) , and total runs allowed (0).