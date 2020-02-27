Columbia College junior Chris Wall named AMC baseball pitcher of the week
COLUMBIA - Columbia College junior Chris Wall earned his fourth-career American Midwest Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week award.
Wall earned the award after a successful game on Feb. 21st against the University of Jamestown where he only allowed one hit and no runs. He also struck out 13.
Nationally, he now ranks first in three top rankings: total earned runs allowed (0), earned run average (0.000) , and total runs allowed (0).
More News
Grid
List
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into a multi-state E. coli outbreak they believe is linked... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An FBI agent shot someone inside a central Kansas City apartment building Wednesday but few... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would legalize sports betting in the State of Missouri. Americans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are focusing and fighting on bills about the inclusion of the LGTBQ community.... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. ... More >>
in
MOKANE - Mid-Missourians living near the Missouri River are preparing for another summer of floods. "I hear it's going... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia and Boone County are partnering up to get everyone counted in the 2020 US Census.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boonville woman died after a two car crash on the Missouri River bridge Wednesday morning. Icy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new location will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia to serve 50 more children at... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C (AP) - President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn't doing enough to meet... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (CNN) - Missouri deer hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of venison to food banks and pantries across the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was arrested for drug possession after being struck on Highway 40 Tuesday night. Joanna... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who took over the state’s top post... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the coronavirus spreads to different parts of the world, one MU student is seeing the changes in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The family of Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead, released a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Emergency responders have reported numerous crashes, slide-offs and other incidents related to slick roads Wednesday morning. One... More >>
in
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One group of former service men and women is making a difference across the state providing help... More >>
in