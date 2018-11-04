Columbia College knocks off Westminster, improves to 3-0

COLUMBIA - The No. 7 Columbia College Cougars improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant 86-52 victory over the Westminster Blue Jays.

Despite 12 turnovers in the first half, the Cougars headed to the locker room with a 45-25 lead at halftime. Jackson Dubinski led the Cougars with 12 first half points.

In the second half, the stingy Cougar defense forced Westminster to take tough shots as Columbia College increased its lead to 40 with eight minutes remaining in the game; the Blue Jays never recovered.

Reigning American Midwest Conference Player of the Week Preston Whitfield led all scorers with 18 points. Dubinski finished the contest with 14 points and Lucky Ogbomo grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Columbia College will look to stay unbeaten as they host Central Christian College of the Bible on Friday in a non-conference match up. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.