Columbia College makes a splash debut

COUMBIA - Columbia College recently implemented a fountain in the heart of its campus. The fountain’s proper name is the Columbia College Alumni fountain, which was erected to honor the 80,000+ alums of Columbia College.

“We encourage every one to come on campus and check out the beautification that has taken place over the summer, a lot of work has went into the quad,” said Associate Director of Public Relations Sam Fleury.

Columbia College administrators partnered with Simon Oswald Architecture (SOA), along with the help of a few students, to create the oval of fun. The fountain is a work of art.

Placed in the center of the campus, the fountain is the only one of its kind throughout the entire Columbia College system.

The fountain also functions as a compass, as it has the direction arrows such as N for North, S for South, E for East and W for West surrounding the fountain. The fountain also has bricks representing the different campuses in the direction of which they are location from the fountain.

“I think the Quad is great, I think it’s going to unify campus, it’s going to bring a lot more students to the middle of campus, especially the heart of campus,” senior graphic design major at Columbia College Kate McHughes said.

The fountain is but one part of the $1.9 million quad project that Columbia College is currently putting its finishing touches on. Along with the Alumni fountain, the quad will include: an amphitheater, a sheltered pavilion, a new centrally located campus safety facility and a garden honoring Columbia College’s heritage as Christian College. The school name was changed from Christian College to Columbia College in 1973. The quad project is expected to be finished by early October, and will have a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch its opening.