Columbia College Men & Women's Cross Country earn NAIA ranking

KANSAS CITY, MO- On Thursday, the NAIA announced that the Columbia College Men and Women’s Cross Country earned a spot in the Top 25 polls. Cougar men sit at 20th and the cougar women landed at 22nd.

From the first poll, Columbia women’s moved up from 25th to 22nd this week. This is the highest ranking earned by Cougar women’s Cross Country in eight years. In the second meet of the year, Cougar women, led by Briana Haller, took 20th out of 213 runners in a 5k race. Haller would finish with a time of 18:28 and Grace Brinkmann placed 42nd with a time of 19:11.

Additionally, the men’s squad moved down a few spots from the year’s first poll. The men would fall from 15th to 20th. In their second meet, the Cougars were led by Alexander Dukes,who would finish 16th out of 198 runners in the 7k race with a time of 26:40. His teammate, Dean Frossard, would finish 29th with a time of 27:29.

The Cougars return to action on Saturday, October 5th, when the Cougars host the 2019 Columbia College Invitational.The men’s race will kick things off, as the race is scheduled for 10:30, followed by the women’s race at 11:30.





