Columbia College Men and Women's Cross Country team ranked in top 25

COLUMBIA - The NAIA ranked Columbia College's men's cross country team 15th and the women's cross country team 25th in the first regular season poll.

These rankings are to compare to the preseason poll where the men's team was ranked 14th and the women's team was unranked.

Both teams will head on the road to Peoria, IL where they will compete in the Bradley University Invitational on Friday at 5 p.m.