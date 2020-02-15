Columbia College Men blow out the Spartans

COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team defeated the Missouri Baptist University Spartans on Thursday, 88-57.

The Cougars got off to a good start against the Spartans putting up 40 points in a close first half. Columbia College led 40-32 at half.

Missouri Baptist looked helpless on defense in the second half as Columbia College went on a tear. Everything went in for the Cougars and the Spartans just couldn't keep up.

Five Cougars scored double digit points in the blowout. Adam Mennemeyer led Columbia College in scoring with 17 points. Thibault Benabid and Jack Fritsche both finished with 16 points for the Cougars. Jahmouri Robinson was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 14 points. Aumonie Armond had 13 points for Missouri Baptist. The next leading scorer for the Spartans had 7 points.

Columbia College will travel to Belleville to take on the Lindenwood University-Belleville Lynx on Saturday, February 15 at 3 p.m. CT.