Columbia College Men defeat Lindenwood-Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team defeated the Lindenwood-Belleville Lynx on Saturday, 77-66.

Columbia College took a ten point lead in the first half behind a strong offensive performance. The Cougars led 37-27 at halftime.

It was a much closer second half as the Cougars only outscored the Lynx by one point. The deficit was too much for Lindenwood-Belleville to overcome as the Lynx fell to 5-20 on the season.

Adam Mennemeyer was the leading scorer for Columbia College with 19 points. Along with contributions from Braden Wendel and Thibault Benabid, the Cougars were able to have one of their most efficient games of the season. Christian McCoy had 15 points for the Lynx but it wasn't enough.

The Cougars will face St. Louis College of Pharmacy at home on Thursday.