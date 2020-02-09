Columbia College Men fall short against Freed-Hardeman
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team fell short against the Freed-Hardeman Lions on Saturday losing 68-66.
The Cougars had the advantage in the first half against the Lions, going up 36-35 before halftime. Each team's offense was very effective against the opposing defense, scoring at will.
Freed-Hardeman was able to escape with a two point victory and improve to 14-6 on the season. Columbia College falls to 16-9 on the season and 11-4 at home.
Bryan Battle led the Lions to the win with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Thibault Benabid was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 17 points, he also finished with 8 rebounds.
Columbia College looks ahead to Thursday when they face Missouri Baptist at 7:30 p.m.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to 54 Country for "Dancing for a Cure" event. The... More >>
in
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against the Hallsville man who crashed his pickup truck into a Boone County deputy’s... More >>
in
Jim Brockett, a firefighter with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, traveled over 200 miles from Branson to train... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The countdown for the annual True/False Film Fest has begun, and festival organizers hosted a question and answer... More >>
in
CALWOOD - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug investigation in the Calwood area on Friday... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been... More >>
in
FULTON - Disc golfers started a chilly Saturday morning with snow under their boots and discs in their hands. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has recommended Tonya Henry to serve as the principal at Derby Ridge Elementary... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request. Elledge is charged... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement... More >>
in