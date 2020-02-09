Columbia College Men fall short against Freed-Hardeman

COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team fell short against the Freed-Hardeman Lions on Saturday losing 68-66.

The Cougars had the advantage in the first half against the Lions, going up 36-35 before halftime. Each team's offense was very effective against the opposing defense, scoring at will.

Freed-Hardeman was able to escape with a two point victory and improve to 14-6 on the season. Columbia College falls to 16-9 on the season and 11-4 at home.

Bryan Battle led the Lions to the win with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Thibault Benabid was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 17 points, he also finished with 8 rebounds.

Columbia College looks ahead to Thursday when they face Missouri Baptist at 7:30 p.m.