Columbia College Men fall to Eutectics on Senior Night

COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars Men's team fell to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics on Thursday, 76-71.

The Cougars came in looking to win their third straight game. Columbia College pulled ahead in the first half with a chunk of points coming from the free throw line. The Cougars led 37-26 at halftime.

The Eutectics launched a comeback in the second half that allowed them to squeak past the Cougars. The late surge for the Eutectics was enough to put the game away.

The leading scorer for Columbia College was Justin Shaw with 16. Jordan Anderson led the Eutectics with 31 points.

Columbia College will travel to Conway, Arkansas to take on the Central Baptist College Mustangs on Thursday.