Columbia College men's and women's hoops win big over STOCP

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 4 Columbia Cougars men’s basketball team demolished the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics 118-50 on Saturday night. After today’s defeat, the Eutectics have yet to beat the Cougars and fall to 0-10.

Columbia started off hot and built up a double-digit lead over STCOP after a three pointer by Cougars sophomore guard Jackson Dubinski with 12:08 left in the half to make the score 18-7 in favor of the Cougars. The Eutectics would never recover from the Cougars who shot 59 percent from the floor and led in rebounds 19-10. At the half Columbia led 53-22.

But if you thought the Cougars shot well in the first half, they shot even better in the second half. After half time, Columbia shot 65 percent and at one point had a 68 point lead in their route of STCOP.

Senior guard Dwaun Stewart finished the evening with a double-double scoring 20 points and rebounding 11 shots.

After the win, the No. 4 Cougars improve to 21-2 with a 14-1 record in the American Midwest Conference.

But the story was not over. The No. 6 Columbia Cougars women’s basketball team also came up big this afternoon defeating the STCOP women 97-46 and improving 21-1 record with a 15-1 record in the AMC.

The Cougars barrage of three pointers was too much for the Eutectics to handle, and at the half STCOP found themselves down 47-25.

Columbia College set a record for three pointers making 18 and breaking the previous record of 17. The Cougars also had 53 rebounds and 53 points off the bench.

Freshman guard Ashlee Marlatt had the best night out of any of the players on either team, scoring 19 points with 15 points coming from behind the three point line on 7 attempts.

Columbia College men’s and women’s basketball next game will be on Thursday, February 4th as they travel to Bellville, Ill. to take on Lindenwood University-Belleville. Women’s tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m., while the men’s game will ensue at 7:30 p.m.