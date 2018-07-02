Columbia College men's basketball earns conference honors

COLUMBIA - Columbia College men’s basketball team picked up multiple honors in the American Midwest Conference (AMC).

Jackson Dubinski was named player of the year and Bob Burchard earned Coach of the Year Award.

Dubinski along with teammate Nathan Biggs were named first team all-conference.

Burchard has earned nine AMC Coach of the Year awards. The Cougars went 27-4 on the year winning their regular season AMC title and qualified for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.