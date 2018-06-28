Columbia College Men's Golf Finishes Second at AMC Preview

MADISON, IL - The Cougar men's golf team was in action earlier this week at the American Midwest Conference (AMC) preview, hosted by Gateway National Links. Columbia picked up a second-place finish in the event with a score of 313 (+29), finishing 12 strokes behind first place Missouri Baptist University.

Sophomore Hunter Parrish tied for second and finished four shots off the lead with a 75 (+4). Freshman Erik Peyton came in eighth with a 77 (+6), followed by Mike Wilson in ninth with a 78 (+7). Logan Murphy and Zach Rockers each shot 83 (+12) to round out the scoring for the Cougars, finishing in a tie for 24th.

The squad will be back in action on Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th for the American Midwest Conference (AMC) Tournament. The event will once again by hosted by Gateway National Links in Madison, Ill.