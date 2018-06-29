Columbia College Men's Soccer Ends Regular Season with Tie

PARKVILLE, MO -- The Cougar men's soccer team tied American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Park University 1-1 on Friday night. Columbia finishes the regular season 13-0-5 overall and 6-0-2 in conference play. The Pirates finish the regular season 6-8-1 and 3-4-1 in the AMC.

Marko Paunovic scored from 20 yards out to get Columbia on the board after nearly 30 minutes of scoreless play to start the first half. The Cougars would carry the 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

Much like the first half, offense was difficult to come by for both teams in the second period. Park's Ignacio Flores snuck a shot past keeper Matt McKenna with just over five minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at one.

In the 20 extra minutes of play, Columbia couldn't capitalize against the short-handed Pirates after they had a player ejected at the end of regulation. The 1-1 draw marks the Cougar's fifth overtime game of the season, all of which have ended in a tie.

With the tie, Columbia is locked into the No. 2 seed and will receive a first-round bye for the AMC Tournament. Hannibal-LaGrange University will be the No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season 7-1 in league play.

The Men's AMC Postseason Tournament starts on Saturday, November 3rd with the quarterfinal round. The third seed will host the six seed and the fourth seed will host the fifth seed for a chance to play in the semifinals on Tuesday, November 6th. The Cougars will host the winner of the 4 vs. 5 match-up. The AMC championship game is slated for Friday, November 8th at the home of the highest remaining seed.