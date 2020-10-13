Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games

COLUMBIA - Keeping up their win streak, Columbia College men's soccer grabbed their fourth win of the season and put a stop to Hannibal-Lagrange's undefeated season this evening 2-0.

The first goal of the game came in the second half of the game from Jackson Schrum after a scramble in the front of the net. Schrum was assisted by Erik Rajoy after a scoreless first half, Cougars 1-0.

In the 65th minute, Aaron Fernandez extended the Cougars lead with assists from Jackson Schrum and Parker Moon. This was the final goal of the game, 2-0.

The Cougars sweep moves them 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Columbia College will stay at home to take on non-confrence opponent Missouri Valley College on Wednesday.