Columbia College men's soccer stays undefeated in conference games

2 days 9 hours 27 minutes ago Saturday, October 10 2020 Oct 10, 2020 Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:59:00 PM CDT October 10, 2020 in Sports
By: Jensen Nocera, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Keeping up their win streak, Columbia College men's soccer grabbed their fourth win of the season and put a stop to Hannibal-Lagrange's undefeated season this evening 2-0. 

The first goal of the game came in the second half of the game from Jackson Schrum after a scramble in the front of the net. Schrum was assisted by Erik Rajoy after a scoreless first half, Cougars 1-0.

In the 65th minute, Aaron Fernandez extended the Cougars lead with assists from Jackson Schrum and Parker Moon. This was the final goal of the game, 2-0.

The Cougars sweep moves them 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference. 

Columbia College will stay at home to take on non-confrence opponent Missouri Valley College on Wednesday.

