Columbia College men win big, women fall to Lyon College

The Columbia College men's basketball team shot 53 percent from the field en route to a resounding 85-57 win over Lyon College Saturday afternoon.

Travis Vogt (18 points), Nic Reynolds (16 points), Nathan Biggs (13 points), Jackson Dubinski (11 points) and Zach Rockers (11 points) led a balanced offensive attack. The Cougars offense has now broken 80 in five of its last seven games.

Columbia College also turned 20 Lyon turnovers into 21 points on the other end, and held the Scots to 42 percent shooting.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 19-2 on the season, and 12-1 in conference play.

Meanhile, early struggles came back to bite the Columbia College women's team, as the Cougars fell to Lyon College, 72-65.

The Cougars trailed 22-8 after the first quarter, but used a 10-0 run to cut the halftime deficit to eight.

Fouls plagued Columbia College in this one. 26 Cougar fouls led to 21 Scot points from the line.

Petrolina Chilaka led the Cougars with 15 points, and Corri Hamilton added 13 points and eight rebounds.

With the loss, Columbia College falls to 19-1 on the season, and 13-1 in conference play.

The men and women return home to Columbia for their next game. The Cougars will be hosting Harris-Stowe State University Thursday, Jan. 28. The women's game is set to start at 5:30 P.M., with the men starting at 7:30 P.M.