Columbia College moves to online classes in Washington

COLUMBIA - Columbia College has announced it will be temporarily moving in-seat classes to virtual classes in the state of Washington due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a press release, there has been no reported cases of COVID-19 among members of the Columbia College community.

Starting Wednesday March 11, all in-seat classes at the NS Everett, Marysville and Whidbey Island locations will transition to online classes the state of Washington.

The press release did not mention if the coronavirus would impact classes on any of the Missouri locations.

Classes at the Washington locations were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday as the college worked to put measures in place to make the transition into online courses.

as of March 10th, 25 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19 in Washington state.