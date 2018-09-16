Columbia College Names Interim President, Search Committee

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Board of Trustees announced Friday its presidential search timeline and named an interim president after Gerald Brouder announced his retirement on Jan. 10.

Brouder, who has served as president since 1995, will retire in August. The college announced today that Terry Smith, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Dean for Academic Affairs, will serve as interim president.

The university also announced that John Yonker, a member of the board of trustees, will lead the presidential search committee. The search committee has ten members in addition to Yonker, and will have 196 days to find a new president for the school. The committee includes faculty, the student government president and several other members of the board of trustees.