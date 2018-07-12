Columbia College Narrows Presidential Search to 2

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The list of candidates for president of Columbia College is down to two.

The Columbia, Mo.-based private college says the finalists are Scott Dalrymple and Randall W. Hanna. It isn't clear when a decision will be made. The new president will replace Gerald Brouder, who is retiring.

Dalrymple is dean of the School of Liberal Arts at Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y. Hanna is chancellor of the Florida College System, based in Tallahassee.

Both will visit Columbia College campuses in St. Louis and Columbia on Jan. 12 through Jan. 14. Columbia College has more than 30 campuses across the country, including 18 on military installations, with more than 31,000 students.