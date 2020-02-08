Columbia College outfielder named NCBWA Rookie of the Week
COLUMBIA, MO - The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, NCBWA, have named Columbia College outfielder Wyatt Towe as their Rookie of the Week for January 27th to February 2nd.
The Cougars opened up the season by sweeping Graceland University. Towe finished the series hitting .500, going two for three in the first game and one for three in the final game. He had one run in the series.
