Columbia College President Candidates Visit Local Campus

COLUMBIA - Staff, faculty and students at Columbia College met with one of their presidential candidates Monday at a community and media forum.

The college announced the two finalists on January 2. Scott Dalrymple, dean of the School of Liberal Arts at Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y., and Randall Hanna, the chancellor of the Florida College System in Tallahassee, Fla. They are the finalists for the open presidential position among 64 applicants.

A community and media forum is held with Dalrymple Monday morning, and another will be held with Hanna on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Bixby Lecture Hall.

The college's search committee has been searching for candidates after President Emeritus Gerald Brouder, who led the school for 18 years, announced his retirement on January 10, 2013. A company called Academic Search was hired to help select the finalists. Terry Smith is serving as the interim president.

Both candidates visited the college's first nationwide campus in St. Louis. The candidates will meet with trustees, administrative council members, students, staff, faculty and community members during their Columbia visits.

The Board of Trustees is expected to make its decision on who will be the next president and have that person working by June.

Founded in 1851, Columbia College has 34 nationwide campuses in 13 different states.

