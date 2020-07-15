Columbia College promotes new Provost and Senior Vice President

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced a new promotion to Piyusha Singh to Provost and Senior Vice President of the college.

She will lead the college's academic initiatives including the in-seat, online and virtual experiences, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Singh started as the vice president of Online Learning in June 2015. She then was promoted to Chief of Staff, according to the release.

"Singh also oversees Student Affairs, the Department of Athletics, the Institutional Compliance Department, International Programs and the Office of the Registrar," the release said.

She was a founding member of the college's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

“I am fortunate to be part of a team that is passionate about offering our students a quality educational experience in the safest way possible,” said Singh. “The opportunity to continue serving our college community is truly an honor.”

Singh has a bachelor's degree in biology and geography from Mount Holyoke College and a Ph.D. in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.