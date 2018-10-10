Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll

4 hours 48 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 Wednesday, October 10, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT October 10, 2018 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Anchor

COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the Columbia College Cougars Men’s Cross Country team that finished fifth out of eight teams at the Gary Stoner Invitational on October 6th, dropped three spots from seventh to tenth in the latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll.

The Cougars will be back on the course on Saturday, October 20th to compete in the 2018 NAIA Mid-States Classic, which will be held in Winfield, Kansas. The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and the men to begin at 11:15 a.m.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
9pm 52°
10pm 50°
11pm 49°
12am 48°