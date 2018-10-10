Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll

COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the Columbia College Cougars Men’s Cross Country team that finished fifth out of eight teams at the Gary Stoner Invitational on October 6th, dropped three spots from seventh to tenth in the latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll.

The Cougars will be back on the course on Saturday, October 20th to compete in the 2018 NAIA Mid-States Classic, which will be held in Winfield, Kansas. The women’s race is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and the men to begin at 11:15 a.m.