Columbia College Receives Major Gift

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Thursday that it received one of its largest ever donations from alumna M.J. Walther Donnelly.

Donnelly donated $572,000 to the school's Tradition Meets Tomorrow campaign. The funds will be used for scholarships and the construction of the new science building that will open this year.

Donnelly graduated from the school in 1943, and led multiple student organizations and served as a yearbook editor as a student.

The school said in a news relase Thursday that the Tradition Meets Tomorrow campaign has raised more than $8 million for the school.