Columbia College Recognized by Forbes for its Finances

COLUMBIA - Columbia College will be recognized in the Aug. 13 edition of Forbes as a "fiscally sound" institution, the college announced Friday.

The recognition stems from a study that evaluated the 2010 and 2011 fiscal data of more than 900 four-year, private, nonprofit institutions acoss the country. Institutions could receive a grade ranging from an A to a D.

Columbia College spokesman Jeff Branscom said the college's fiscal soundness has helped it expand in recent years.