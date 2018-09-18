Columbia College's Ashlee Marlatt named AMC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - After a pair of solid performances, including a perfect shooting night, Columbia College's Ashlee Marlatt earned AMC Player of the Week honors.

Marlatt, the star of Columbia College's women's basketball team, shot 6-for-6 from the floor, 4-for-4 from three, and 3-for-3 from the line against Stephens College on Thursday, a 91-42 Cougars win. She added to that with a 15-point performance Saturday in Columbia College's 88-58 win over Missouri Baptist University.

Marlatt, a 5' 6" sophomore from St. James, Missouri, is averaging 12.1 points per game this season and ranks 13th in the NAIA in steals. She is shooting 41 percent from the floor and 38 percent from behind the arc.

Her strong play has helped key the Cougars to their hot 12-2 start. They look to continue their winning ways against top-ranked Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.