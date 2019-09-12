Columbia College's volleyball team ranked in top 25

COLUMBIA - The 2019 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' top 25 poll has been announced and Columbia College made the cut.

Columbia College's volleyball team was ranked 12th.

The Cougars also place nationally in the top 20 for four different statistical categories including assists per game, kills per game, hitting percentage, and service aces per game.

Columbia will be going into its next game, 6-2, as it heads on the road to play against Ottawa University on Thursday, Sept. 12.