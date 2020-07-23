Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan

COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic.

Columbia College announced Tuesday that it would be introducing a “High Flex” plan which would allow student to choose day-to-day whether to participate in in-person classes or virtually.

“What we are doing is we are telling our faculty instead of having to create an in-seat class and then thinking about virtual class let’s just start from the beginning with virtual options baked in so that the class design, the way we teach it, the way we grade it incorporates all of that," said Piysuha Singh, Columbia College provost and senior vice president.

This plan helps students gain flexibility in their schedules to fit their own needs.

Students who are virtual will have their classes streamed from the in-person classes through Zoom.

Singh says that their fall goals were to continue providing students education while being able to keep them safe. They created this “High Flex” program in order to work with their students varying situations.

The college is also taking additional precautions in the fall due to the pandemic.

They are requiring that their students wear masks and they have put barriers in the offices. They also added socially distant measures to classrooms and changed some course capacities to help reduce contact.

Typically, Columbia College already has a huge online population with about two-thirds of students taking classes online, according to Singh.

Classes start August 31 and will go to December 17.There will be no in person classes at Columbia College after November 20.