Columbia College Shuts Out Stephens in Doubleheader

COLUMBIA -- The Cougar Softball team swept an American Midwest Conference (AMC) doubleheader with Stephens College on Wednesday afternoon, taking game one 8-0 (six innings) and game two 9-0 (six innings). With the two victories, Columbia improves to 15-14 overall on the year and 10-2 in the AMC.

The Cougars took an early 4-0 lead in game one with a pair of runs in the first and second innings. Whitni Howell got the scoring started with a two-run single with two outs in the first, scoring Jamie Holmes and Kristin Eiken. Chelsie Crain followed with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second and Eiken added an RBI single with two outs in the frame to bring home pinch-runner Kaylee Brueggeman. Columbia added two more runs in the fourth and Eiken capped off the scoring with a two-run homer to center in the bottom of the sixth.

Freshman Tiffany Urwiler earned the shutout win in the circle for the Cougars, allowing just three hits while striking out seven over six innings. Eiken led the offense with three hits and three RBI to go along with two hits each from Holmes, Howell, and Taylor Atwood.

Columbia got off to another quick start in game two with three runs in the top of the first inning, including a two-run home run by Marli Hayes. After being held scoreless in the second frame, the Cougars scored in each of the final four innings on their way to the shutout victory, including two more home runs from Hayes in the fifth and sixth. Freshman Amber Boehme limited the Stars to just one hit over six innings and notched a season-high ten strikeouts in the contest. Hayes drove in five runs to lead the offense and set a new career-high with three home runs in the game. Holmes, Eiken, and Karina Veit each picked up two hits as well.

Columbia will return to the diamond on Thursday to take on conference foe Missouri Baptist University. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Antimi Black Field. Prior to the game we will recognize seniors Karina Veit, Lauren Berkbuegler and Chelsie Crain and in between games we will recognize those individuals who contributed to the Adopt-A-Cougar program.