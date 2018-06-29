Columbia College Soccer Hoping for Playoff Bid After Loss

HANNIBAL, MO -- The Columbia College men's soccer team is hoping its 14-1-5 record is enough to earn a playoff bid after the team 's 1-0 loss Friday to Hannibal-LaGrange means the Cougars don't automatically qualify for the postseason.

This 1-0 loss in the American Midwest Conference championship was seventh-ranked Columbia College's first loss this season. Hannibal-LaGrange, ranked 22nd in the NAIA coaches' poll, earned an automatic playoff bid with the victory.

Both teams were aggressive from the start, not surprising given only one goal separated them when they played in October. In the end, a goal in the 29th minute by the Trojans' Joao Junqueira was the difference in the match.

Junior Matt McKenna took the loss in goal for Columbia College.

After the game, members of the AMC All-Conference team were announced. Six Cougars were named to the first team, including defenders Nikola Velickovic and Tom Vincenc, forwards Rafael Ramos and Marko Paunovic, and midfielder Antonio Ayres.

Ramos was also named the league's Newcomer of the Year.