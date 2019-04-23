Columbia College softball claims AMC regular season title
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team swept the Lyon College Scots in its final series of the regular season to claim the title of AMC Regular Season Champions.
The series sweep left the Cougars with a final regular season record of 30-10 overall and 21-3 in conference play.
The title of AMC Regular Season Champions gives the Cougars an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament in May. But first, the Cougars will host the AMC Conference Tournament in Columbia from April 30th through May 3rd.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri senator described a bill to limit prescription of opioids by dentists as "another tool we... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Tax preparer H&R Block says its co-founder, Henry Bloch, has died at the age of 96.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Nathan Schelp is an 11-year-old with an unknown genetic disorder. On Tuesday, he testified in front of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man facing the death penalty for the murder of his ex-lover appealed his sentence... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation Planning released its draft with top actions for addressing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The owner of Arch and Column Pub said if the cases before the Supreme Court fail, it will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Race Matters, Friends is celebrating the one-month anniversary of its bail fund, which covers bonds for some people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Mayor's Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation Planning released their draft plan Monday night at the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends and family gathered Monday to see 87 people become United States citizens. The United States... More >>
in
MOBERLY - People in one Moberly neighborhood say they feel safe following someone fired a gun over the weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - New census data shows, while Missouri’s population increased slightly last year compared to 2017, more than 52 counties... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A law enforcement veteran of three decades will take over as interim director of the department that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man accused in the 2017 death of Leon Wilder in Audrain County pleaded guilty Monday ahead of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of shots fired on Boyd Lane late Sunday night. The Columbia Police... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Officers arrested a Moberly man for allegedly stabbing someone Sunday. Moberly police said officers found a man... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said the right lane of U.S. 63 northbound n ear t he Broadway exit was shut... More >>
in
(CNN) -- At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of bomb blasts that hit... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun... More >>
in