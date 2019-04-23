Columbia College softball claims AMC regular season title

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team swept the Lyon College Scots in its final series of the regular season to claim the title of AMC Regular Season Champions.

The series sweep left the Cougars with a final regular season record of 30-10 overall and 21-3 in conference play.

The title of AMC Regular Season Champions gives the Cougars an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament in May. But first, the Cougars will host the AMC Conference Tournament in Columbia from April 30th through May 3rd.