Columbia College softball claims third consecutive AMC Championship

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team claimed its third consecutive AMC Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Cougars took on the William Woods Owls in the championship series and beat them in two games to claim the title.

Up next, the Cougars will host the opening round of the 2019 NAIA National Championship. The Cougars are one of ten sites to host the opening round, which consists of 10 four-team, double elimination tournaments throughout the country.

Opening round play begins on Monday, May 13th. The team breakdown will be announced on Tuesday, May 7th at 4 p.m. on the Play NAIA Facebook page.