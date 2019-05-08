Columbia College softball claims third consecutive AMC Championship
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team claimed its third consecutive AMC Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Cougars took on the William Woods Owls in the championship series and beat them in two games to claim the title.
Up next, the Cougars will host the opening round of the 2019 NAIA National Championship. The Cougars are one of ten sites to host the opening round, which consists of 10 four-team, double elimination tournaments throughout the country.
Opening round play begins on Monday, May 13th. The team breakdown will be announced on Tuesday, May 7th at 4 p.m. on the Play NAIA Facebook page.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in double overtime Tuesday night in Game 7... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The delegation from Columbia’s sister city in Japan, Hakusan City, met with MU representatives and Columbia community members... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Sewer and Stormwater Utilities demonstrated an alternate way to fix aging utility pipes. Repairs made with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City broke ground on the city's new Community... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were given an update on the state of the flooding disaster that swept through Missouri... More >>
in
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — One student is dead and several others have been injured in a shooting in Douglas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several Boone County high school students joined others across the state in being... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri might be taking $50 million from general revenue to pay for Rocheport I-70 bridge repair and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who worked as a Jefferson City parking enforcement officer is accusing her former boss of... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - More people are speaking out against a proposed jail near the Missouri School for the Deaf. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An assistant high school football coach in Springfield has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who was caught in 2018 with $900,000 has been sentenced to seven... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Later Tuesday, May 7, the City of Columbia will host an interested parties meeting where residents can discuss... More >>
in
FULTON - Two Fulton men have been given citations after a video showing them shooting a box turtle was posted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Several downtown business owners aren't happy with the expansion option approved for Flat Branch Park. The Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Residents will be able to contribute to compost production by disposing their food waste Tuesday. The Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has reached a settlement with the family of a four-year-old child killed by a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Republicans and Democrats are widely divided over efforts to revise changes voters approved in the first dramatic... More >>
in