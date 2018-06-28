Columbia College softball dominates AMC player of the week honors

COLUMBIA - It was a successful weekend for the Columbia College softball team, winning a Gulf Coast Invitational Silver Bracket championship and two player of the week honors.

Sophomore pitcher Paxton Welch, a Jefferson City native, won the American Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Week award for her performance at the tournament. Pitching 22 innings overall at the tournament, Welch threw a complete game, four-hit shutout with four strikeouts in the semifinals, a 4-0 Cougars victory against Campbellsville. She also threw three innings of scoreless, no-hit relief in the championship game, a 9-4 victory over fellow AMC team Freed-Hardeman.

Another sophomore won AMC Player of the Week for the Cougars. Carly Spalding, a utility player from Monroe City, hit .538 for the tournament with two home runs, five RBI, a double and a triple while scoring 11 runs.

The Cougars will open AMC conference play this weekend, playing two doubleheader series in Arkansas. Columbia plays at Williams Baptist on Friday, then heads to Lyon College on Saturday.