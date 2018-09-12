Columbia College Softball Eliminated from NAIA World Series after Historic Season

CLERMONT, Fla.- The Columbia College softball team was eliminated from the NAIA World Series Thursday, dropping the elimination game to LSU-Alexandria 6-4.

The Cougars were slated to play the game against LSU-Alexandria on Wednesday, but due to poor weather conditions they had to resume play Thursday morning down 5-1.

Columbia College came into the NAIA World Series as a two-seed, and it was annouced Thursday that seniors Carly Spalding and Paxton Welch were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Cougars ended up finishing the 2017 season with a mark of 48-7, and their fourth-place finish at the World Series marks their best in program history