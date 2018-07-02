Columbia College Softball ends regular season, sweeps Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL - The Columbia College Cougars defeated the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans today in both games of an AMC doubleheader. The Cougars improved to 25-14 for the season and 18-6 in conference play.

Columbia College came out swinging in the first game, totaling 13 hits in a 7-2 victory over the Trojans. Molly Carter tossed a complete game gem as she scattered four hits and allowed two runs while striking out four.

Carter also supplied much of the offense in the first game, going 2-3 with two runs scored and four RBI's, including a two-run bomb in the first inning.

Allyson Metz also helped ignite the Cougar bats as she went 4-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Cougars kept the momentum going into the second game, and shut out the Trojans 8-0. A five-run second inning got the Cougars rolling early, and they were able to add three more in the fourth inning to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Kaitlyn Nottelmann started the second game for the Cougars, and blanked the Trojans in a complete game shutout. Nottelmann allowed just two hits and struck out five batters.

Carter was productive again on the offensive side in the second game, going 2-2 with an RBI.

The Cougars ended regular season play in style, but will be back in action this week when they host the 2018 AMC Softball Championships at the Antimi Softball Complex.

The championships will take place May 1st to the 5th. Pool play will start on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.