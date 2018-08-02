Columbia College softball player breaks school records, awarded national title
COLUMBIA – Columbia College sophomore infielder Molly Carter was named the NAIA National Softball Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Carter set two new Columbia College records with most home runs in a single season (12) and most RBI’s in a single season (69). Carter helped her team improve to 5-1 this week. She had 20 at-bats with 13 hits, giving her 14 RBI’s. She also had two home runs and three doubles.
Carter averaged 3.3 at-bats, 2.2 hits, 1.0 runs scored. She had a batting average of .650 and a slugging percentage of 1.100.
The Cougars will face Freed-Hardeman University next in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
