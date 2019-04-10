Columbia College softball player earns fifth "Player of the Week" honor
COLUMBIA - Columbia College softball player Molly Carter was named the American Midwest Conference "Softball Player of the Week" for the week ending on April 7.
Carter earned the honors batting .500 on the week with three home runs, nine RBIs and seven runs scored.
This is the second time the senior has received the award this season and the fifth time in her career.
