Columbia College softball players making an impression in the AMC

COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference announced "Player of the Week" honors for the week ending on April 14th, and Columbia College softball players took the sweep.

Freshman catcher Mackenzie Kasarda earned "Softball Player of the Week" for her efforts. She hit .563 over four games with two doubles, two triples and four RBIs. This is the first time the freshman has earned a "Player of the Week" honor.

Sophomore pitcher Lexi Dickerson earned the "Pitcher of the Week" honor, tossing two complete-game wins for the Cougars. She only allowed two hits on the week and recorded 10 strikeouts. This is Dickerson's second-career "Pitcher of the Week" award.