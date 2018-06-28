Columbia College Softball rallies, defeats Southern Oregon

CLERMONT, Fla. - Helias High School graduate Paxton Welch threw 6.1 scoreless innings in relief of starter Lauren McCroskie and the No. 2 Columbia College Cougars (48-6) defeated the No. 8 Southern Oregon Raiders (46-15) 5-2 to advance in the NAIA Softball World Series elimination bracket on Tuesday.

The Cougars trailed 2-0 after two innings of play before striking for five unanswered runs sparked by a two hit, two RBI performance from Hickman High School graduate Molly Carter.

Columbia is one of four teams still alive in the tournament and will play LSU-Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon in another elimination game.

The Cougars are four wins away from the title. They will need to win two more games in the elimination bracket prior to defeating the champion of the winner's bracket twice in order to be crowned champions.