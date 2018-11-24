Columbia College Softball Splits Doubleheader

ST. LOUIS - The Cougar Softball team split a doubleheader with American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Harris Stowe-State University on Friday, dropping game one 4-2 before winning game two 11-0 in five innings. With the split, Columbia moves to 12-13 overall on the year and 7-1in league play.

The Cougars fell behind 4-0 in game one after the Hornets scored two runs in both the second and third innings against starting pitcher Amber Boehme. Columbia cut the lead to 4-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but was held scoreless the rest of the way as they were handed their first conference defeat of the 2012-13 season.

Boehme took the loss in the circle for the Cougars, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in two innings of work. Freshman Tiffany Urwiler took over in the third and gave up just two hits over the final four innings. Sophomore Taylor Atwood picked up Columbia's lone RBI of the contest with an RBI single that scored Marli Hayes in the fourth.

The Cougars responded with three runs in the first inning of game two as Atwood, Jessica Hardy, and Chelsie Crain each singled home a run in the inning. Columbia pushed three more runs across in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple by Whitni Howell, followed by another RBI single from Hardy and an RBI double by Crain. The Cougars put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, capped off by a two-run double by Crain.

Urwiler allowed just two hits over five innings, picking up her second victory of the year. Crain led the Columbia offense in the game with three hits and three RBI. Hardy and junior Kristin Eiken each recorded two hits and two runs scored in the contest as well.

The Cougars are back in action on Saturday when they host fifth-ranked Williams Baptist (Ark.) College in an AMC doubleheader. First pitch will be at noon at Antimi Black Field in Columbia.