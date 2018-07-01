Columbia College Softball Sweeps Lyon Behind Richter's No-Hitter

BATESVILLE, AR -- The Cougar Softball team swept Lyon College this afternoon in an American Midwest Conference doubleheader, winning game one in five innings by a 12-0 score and taking game two 7-2. Columbia improves to 9-12 overall and 4-0 in conference play with the two wins.



The Cougars got off to a quick start with two runs in top of the first inning of game one. Senior Jamie Holmes led off the contest with a single and came around to score after a pair of stolen bases. Marli Hayes followed with a one-out walk and stole second base before scoring on a two-out single by Whitni Howell. After a scoreless second inning, the Columbia offense came alive with three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and five more in the fifth inning to take a 12-0 lead. Junior Kristin Eiken capped off the scoring with her first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field with two outs in the fifth.



The Cougars provided more than enough offense for starting pitcher Taylor Richter, who picked up her fifth win of the season. The junior hurler no-hit the Scots over five innings and allowed just one base-runner for the game. Hayes went 3 for 3 to lead the Columbia offense, while Eiken and Howell each finished with three RBI.



The Cougars took another early lead in game two as they picked up two runs in the first as Taylor Atwood singled home Eiken and later came around to score on a wild pitch. Columbia picked up two runs in the second and fifth innings and added another in the sixth for a 7-0 advantage. Cougar starter Amber Boehme threw five shutout innings before being relieved by Tiffany Urwiler. Lyon was able to push across two runs in the seventh before Columbia closed out the 7-2 victory.



Boehme earned her third win of the year in the circle for the Cougars, allowing five hits in her five innings of work. Holmes and Eiken each finished two hits and two runs scored to lead Columbia at the plate.



The Cougars will return home to host Hannibal-LaGrange University on Monday, April 8th in an AMC doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Antimi Black Field.