Columbia College Softball Sweeps Player of the Week Awards

COLUMBIA- Columbia College softball players Carly Spalding and Paxton Welch swept the first American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards of the 2017 season.

Spalding was awarded the AMC Player of the Week award while Welch was named AMC Pitcher of the Week after the duo helped the Cougars start the season 4-1.

Spalding went 9-for-19 in the first five games of the season with two homeruns. She also recorded nine RBI, six runs and six stolen bases.

Welch went 1-1 on the week, recording a win over Sterling and a loss against the top ranked Oklahoma City Stars. She also picked up a save against Texas Wesleyan, and amassed 10 strikeouts in 13 innings of work over the course of the week, while only allowing 10 hits and two earned runs.

The Cougars next game is Friday when they will travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama to compete in the Gulf Coast Invitational against William Carey University.