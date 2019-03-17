Columbia college students volunteer during "Service on Saturday"

COLUMBIA - Twenty Columbia College students volunteered at Hickman High School and Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture Farm during "Service on Saturday."

"Service on Saturday" is an annual event each semester hosted by Columbia College's Center for Student Leadership. Students volunteer at different businesses and organizations in the community.

Students helped maintain grounds and picked up garbage at Hickman High School and gardened at the Urban Agriculture Farm.

The Senior Coordinator for the Center for Student Leadership Sarah Naji said it's important for students to foster a relationship with the community.

"I think it's really important for citizenship for students to be a part of their local community and give back," Naji said.

Many of the students who volunteered are international students. Student Planner Yulia Bychkovska said it is a good opportunity for students to volunteer together.

"It's a really good opportunity for me and other students to get to know each other because we are volunteering together," Bychkovska said. "It's just a great time to find new friends and find out something new about each other."