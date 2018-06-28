Columbia College Students Witness Signing of Presidential Order to Protect Military

COLUMBIA - President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrived at Fort Steward, Ga. on Friday to sign an executive order to protect military from aggressive and dishonest recruiting by colleges.

Three local students Amy Ivey, Semaj Grant and Dorothy Taylor, who have attended Columbia College of Missouri at the Ft. Stewart and Hunter Army Air Force campuses were asked to be on stage to support the "Know Before you Owe" agreement. Columbia College spokeperson Mike Randerson said the college is proud of the three students.

The President's executive order will crack down on colleges that prey on military veterans with misleading information about financial aid, credits and programs.

As an higher education institution that has 18 military bases nationwide and has served military education for decades, Randerson said, education for all students is important. He also said Columbia College is already doing the best practice that Obama has outlined, and makes the disclosure of financial aid options or tuition issue transparent.

According to Randerson, Columbia College educates more than 30,000 students each year and about one quarter of them are military students.