Columbia College sweep their first conference game 3-0
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College volleyball team led 3-0 against Hannibal-LaGrange University in their first American Midwest Conference match up of the season. Tonight's win, makes this their longest wining streak against the Trojans since 1993.
The Cougars sweep moves them 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
FINAL SCORE
|1
|2
|3
|F
|25
|25
|25
|3
|18
|14
|18
|0
More News
Grid
List
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
in
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
in
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
in
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - One man is in custody after a police pursuit through mid-Missouri Wednesday. Matthew Scovell, 40, of... More >>
in
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
in
(CNN) -- At least 41 people are sick in 10 different states after a salmonella outbreak that has been linked... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state... More >>
in