Columbia College sweep their first conference game 3-0

COLUMBIA- The Columbia College volleyball team led 3-0 against Hannibal-LaGrange University in their first American Midwest Conference match up of the season. Tonight's win, makes this their longest wining streak against the Trojans since 1993.

The Cougars sweep moves them 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

