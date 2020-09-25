Columbia College sweep their first conference game 3-0

22 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:29:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in Sports
By: Jaelyn Murry, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- The Columbia College volleyball team led 3-0 against Hannibal-LaGrange University in their first American Midwest Conference match up of the season. Tonight's win, makes this their longest wining streak against the Trojans since 1993.

The Cougars sweep moves them 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

FINAL SCORE

1 2 3 F
  25 25 25 3
18  14 18 0

More News

Grid
List

Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Lawson man arrested for drugs, forgery after multi-county police pursuit
Lawson man arrested for drugs, forgery after multi-county police pursuit
MONITEAU COUNTY - One man is in custody after a police pursuit through mid-Missouri Wednesday. Matthew Scovell, 40, of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 9:55:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 41 people is linked to recalled mushrooms
A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 41 people is linked to recalled mushrooms
(CNN) -- At least 41 people are sick in 10 different states after a salmonella outbreak that has been linked... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:57:53 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:25:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 69°
12am 68°
1am 66°
2am 65°