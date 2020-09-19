Columbia College to observe 'Juneteenth' as official college holiday

1 day 18 hours 30 minutes ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News
By: Chris Mitchell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia College President Dr. Scott Dalrymple announced the campus will recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday, starting next year.

In a release sent Wednesday to the Columbia College community, Dr. Dalrymple announced the college would be moving forward with two major initiatives recommended by their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee:

  • Turn Williams Hall into a modern DEI Center.
  • Recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday starting next year.

"This summer, many Americans became more familiar with the historical significance of June 19," Dr. Dalrymple said. "Although President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863—freeing all slaves in the Confederacy—enforcement was dependent on the Union Army’s advance. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that slaves in Galveston, Texas were liberated."

Dr. Dalrymple also acknowledged that, by themselves, the initiatives are largely symbolic. 

"We have much work to do to become a truly welcoming environment for all," Dr. Dalrymple said. "Let these actions merely signal a deeper commitment to enduring social justice."

Since June 19, 2021 falls on a Saturday, the college will recognize Juneteenth on Friday the 18th.

