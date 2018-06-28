Columbia College to open Texas campus

COLUMBIA - Columbia College administrators announced Wednesday the college will open a new campus in Mesquite, Texas.

"Columbia College has a long history in the state of Texas. We have operated on military installations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for nearly forty years. We're excited to increase our footprint in the great state of Texas," said Dr. Jeff Musgrove, vice president for Adult Higher Education at Columbia College. "We're confident that this partnership with Eastfield College will help us provide quality education to learners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

The location is expected to open in January 2015 and will be the college's 35th campus across the country. Columbia College partnered with Eastfield College for its newest location. Students with an associate degree will be able allowed to enroll in courses on the new Columbia College campus. Courses offered at Columbia College-Mesquite include criminal justice, human services and business administration.