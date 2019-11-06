Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations

COLUMBIA - Next Monday marks a national holiday honoring those who have served in combat, but Columbia College takes a whole week to honor them.

Columbia College began its "Veteran's Week" with an abundance of events, including a thank you campaign and a campus wide decorating event.

Since Monday, students have had the opportunity to write "thank you" cards to veterans. The college will present the cards to veterans at the Mexico Veterans Home.

On Tuesday, students, faculty and staff decorated the campus with more than 2,000 American flags and several yellow ribbons. The yellow ribbons placed on trees represent the welcoming home of veterans.

Columbia College Senior Director of Military and Veterans Services Keith Glindemann said the college takes pride in honoring veterans during this time of year.

"It starts with our leadership," he said. "We have several key leaders who have served in the military. I know I myself served over 24-years on active duty in the Army. It is kind of nice to be able to recognize those that have dedicated their selves to our great nation."

Glindemann said the college also prides itself in being a "military friendly" campus.

"Many are transitioning out of the military into their civilian careers," he said. "Some are staying in the military. And I think it is something we can be proud of to assist them with."

According to Columbia College Public Relations Director Sam Fleury, the college served more than 7,000 active military and student veterans last year. Fleury said this represents roughly a third of the college.

The college will also be named a Purple Heart college on Wednesday to commemorate the school's work with active military and veterans. Fleury said the Columbia College president will sign a proclamation alongside members of the Military Purple Heart Association. The college will also be awarded a plaque.

"I think it is significant that the organization, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, reached out to use because of how military friendly we truly are," Glindemann said.

On Veteran's Day next week, the college will honor the military with a flag raising, color guard, a national moment of silence, as well as the lighting of the college's Military Service Tree. The tree will be lit red, white and blue for the whole month of November.