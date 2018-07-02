Columbia College Volleyball Advances to NAIA Quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- The Columbia College volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist University 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in the final day of pool play at the NAIA National Volleyball Championships. The Cougars, the No. 3 overall seed, earned the victory by scores of 25-10, 14-25, 25-18, 21-25, and 15-8. Columbia finishes pool play a perfect 3-0 and improves to 40-1 overall on the year with the win. The Bison fall to 34-5, but will advance to the next round as the second-place team from Pool C.

The Cougars never trailed in the first set and used a 7-0 run midway through to put the game out of reach and cruise to the opening set victory, 25-10.



OBU responded with a strong performance in the second set, going on an 8-0 run for a commanding 14-7 lead and eventually closing out the game 25-14.



Columbia jumped out to a 7-2 lead to open the third set and would hold off the Bison for the 25-18 win and a 2-1 advantage in the match. Oklahoma Baptist would respond once again in the fourth set, claiming a 25-21 victory to force a fifth and deciding game. The Cougars took an 8-3 lead to open the fifth set and would finish off the Bison 15-8 in the final game to take the match.



Junior Brooke Simpson led Columbia with 21 kills for the match and also chipped in 12 digs. The Cougars received 15 kills and 18 digs from Kahoriz Feliz, to go along with 10 kills each from Carol Berger and Trinity Ojo. Setter Paula Ferreira led all players with 59 assists and Elena Berroteran contributed a match-high 23 digs. Ferreira added 20 digs and Aleah Hayes also had 10 digs.

OBU was led by Skyler Strahm with 16 kills and Sabra Clark with 34 assists.

Columbia will most likely play at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 30th in the quarterfinal round, receiving a bye into the quarterfinals due to their seed.