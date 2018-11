Columbia College Volleyball Beats William Woods

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars downed the William Woods Owls 3-1 Friday.

The Cougars won the first two sets 25-1 and 25-17. The team then lost the third set 22-25 and finished off the final fourth set 25-20.

Columbia College ranks No. 3 nationally in the NAIA division and they are 30-2 on the season.

They next travel to Springfield, Ill., to take on Benedictine University on Friday, Nov. 4.