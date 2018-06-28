Columbia College Volleyball Dominates Stephens College

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Cougar volleyball team, ranked No. 3 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll, rolled over Stephens College, defeating the American Midwest Conference squad by scores of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-13. With the Monday night win, the Cougars improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in league play, extending their regular season conference win streak to 144 matches. The loss drops the Stars to 4-7 overall and 3-3 in conference action.

Sarah Schwentker led the Cougars with nine kills and six aces. Carol Berger and Katie Brecheisen each added seven kills while Paula Ferreira chipped in 31 assists. Aleah Hayes and Elena Berroteran combined for 33 digs.

Following a 4-0 weekend, three Cougars were honored by being selected to the Kansas Wesleyan University Invitational All-Tournament team. Ferreira was deemed the most valuable player of the 10 team event while Berroteran and Feliz were named all-tournament.



To add to her honors, Ferreira was also named this week's AMC Volleyball Player of the Week. Ferreira, a 5-9 native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, quarterbacked the Cougars to an undefeated week, only dropping one set. In five matches the senior averaged 13.1 assists per set, keeping her as the national leader in that category. She also put down 24 kills and had 35 digs and 12 aces. This is Paula's second AMC honor of the season.